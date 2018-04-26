Job creation in February lowest in 4 months: EPFO data

Job creation in the non-farm sector had been the lowest in four months during February 2018, data from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) indicated.

According to provisional data released by the retirement fund body, 4,72,075 new members were registered with it in February, compared with 6,04,557 in January. In December 2017, the number of new members with the EPFO stood at 5,57,633, while it got 6,47,019 new registrants in November.

The EPFO said these estimates may include temporary employees whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year. All establishments across the country with 20 or more employees whose basic wages are up to `15,000 are required to be mandatorily covered under the social security schemes run by the EPFO. The EPFO manages social security funds of workers in the organised/semi-organised sector and has more than 6 crore active members.