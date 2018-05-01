​​​
  3. In a first, GST collection for April tops Rs 1 lakh crore

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection for the month of April has topped Rs 1 lakh crore, in a first since the implementation of the indirect tax in July last year.

Published: May 1, 2018 11:38 AM
Recent economic news headlines signal a strong optimism relating to the Indian economy being on the upswing. GST collection for the month of April has topped Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection for the month of April has topped Rs 1 lakh crore, in a first since the implementation of the indirect tax in July last year. The higher GST collection in the month of April, on the back of year-end accruals and sales push, propelled the average monthly collection to a comfortable Rs 89,885 crore.

“During the financial year 2017-18, total GST revenue collections between August 2017 and March 2018 has been Rs 7.19 lakh crore,” Finance Ministry said in a tweet. The SGST collection during the same period including the settlement of IGST has been Rs 2.91 lakh crore.

“It appears that the GST revenues are now achieving the required buoyancy and the final figures may be even higher.The GST revenues appear to be on a good trajectory now and have the potential to increase further in the coming months based on the phased expansion of the e-way bill footprint,” MS Mani, Deloitte India said.

