  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt to launch PMKVY-III within a month, says Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey

By: |
December 18, 2020 7:40 PM

The third phase of PMKVY (PMKVY-III) will focus on strengthening district skill committees to identify and cater to local skilling needs, Pandey added.

jobs PMKVY Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana Govt to launch PMKVY-III within a month, says Skill Development Minister PandeyThe government launched the PMKVY scheme in 2015 and revamped it in 2016 to impart skills to 1 crore persons by 2020. (Representational image)

The government is set to launch the third phase of its flagship skilling scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) within a month, with a focus on strengthening district skill committees, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Friday.

Addressing a virtual conference organised by Assocham, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stressed upon the need to design courses and undertake skilling aligned with local requirements.

Related News

“Keeping this in mind, we introduced PMKVY 1 and 2, and after this we are going to launch PMKVY-III very soon, within a month,” he said.

The third phase of PMKVY (PMKVY-III) will focus on strengthening district skill committees to identify and cater to local skilling needs, Pandey added.

The government launched the PMKVY scheme in 2015 and revamped it in 2016 to impart skills to 1 crore persons by 2020.

The revamped scheme, called PMKVY 2.0, moved to a grant-based model where the training and assessment cost is directly reimbursed to training providers and assessment bodies in accordance with common norms. PTI RSN

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Govt to launch PMKVY-III within a month says Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Forex reserves down by $778 million to $578.568 billion
2Retail inflation has peaked in Oct; RBI unlikely to cut rates in 2021 coz of sticky core: Report
3Cost of coronavirus pandemic on India’s economy; 3 major factors to decide GDP, jobs growth