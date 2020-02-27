From Dinkar Yojana to cow based natural farming, how Gujarat budget aims to double farmers’ income

Gujarat Budget 2021: The proposals in the budget range from providing electricity to farmers during day time to cow-based natural farming.

Gujarat Budget 2021: With an allocation of nearly Rs 7,500 crore towards agriculture, farmer welfare, and cooperative related activities, the Gujarat budget 2020-21 aims to boost farmers’ income. The proposals in the budget range from providing electricity to farmers during day time to cow-based natural farming. The budget themed “Welfare of Farmers-from Field to the Market” targets to double farmers’ income by 2022. With an aim to provide electricity to farmers during day time, the Gujarat budget 2021 proposed the Dinkar Yojana. The state government currently provides nearly eight hours of electricity to farmers mostly after nightfall. “Our government is providing sufficient power connections, constant and qualitative power supply to farmers. Now we have decided to provide power supply to farmers during day time to satisfy their long-standing demand. As part thereof, I announce the new Dinkar Yojana,” Gujarat Finance Minister Nitin Patel said in the budget speech.

The proposed allocation of Rs 50 crore for cow-based natural farming, encouraging farmers to shift to natural farming. The scheme is worth Rs 50 crore and aims to provide assistance of Rs 900 per month or Rs 10,800 per year. Cow dung manure and Jivamrut will be used by farmers for natural farming. The government also proposes to provide Rs 1000 crore towards part interest component of the short-term loan at zero percent interest.

The budget also provides for Rs 300 cr for the various projects of agriculture and allied sectors under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. There is a provision of Rs 235 crore to provide subvention to 29,000 farmers for procuring tractors and to 32,000 farmers for procuring various implements under farm mechanisation. In addition, there is a provision of Rs 300 crore for Mukhya Mantri Pak Sangrah Yojana for preventing crop-loss owing to unseasonal rain, cyclone, excessive rain, insect menace, and other factors.