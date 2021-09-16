Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Finance Minister speaks at 5 PM today; Bad Bank announcement likely

The Finance Minister had earlier this year announced the setting up of a bad bank in her Union Budget 2021-22 speech. (Image: PTI)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 5 PM today. Although the finance ministry has not delved into details of what Nirmala Sitharaman will discuss, media reports suggest she could make announcements related to the proposal to set up a bad bank. The Finance Minister had earlier this year announced the setting up of a bad bank in her Union Budget 2021-22 speech. The same is believed to have been given a green light by the Union Cabinet yesterday. The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), as the bad bank will be known, could get the government’s guarantee on security receipts that it will use to purchase bad loans from banks.

Earlier last month, The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) moved an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking a licence to set up a Rs 6,000 crore NARCL. NARCL is believed to have been incorporated in July in Mumbai following the registration with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). According to reports, the NARCL, after mobilising an initial capital of Rs 100 crore and fulfilling other legal formalities, has approached the RBI seeking a licence to undertake asset reconstruction business.