Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Finance Minister speaks at 5 PM today; Bad Bank announcement likely

FM Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 5 PM today. Although the finance ministry has not delved into details of what Nirmala Sitharaman will discuss, media reports suggest she could make announcements related to the proposal to set up a bad bank. The Finance Minister had earlier this year announced the setting up of a bad bank in her Union Budget 2021-22 speech. The same is believed to have been given a green light by the Union Cabinet yesterday. The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), as the bad bank will be known, could get the government’s guarantee on security receipts that it will use to purchase bad loans from banks.
Earlier last month, The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) moved an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking a licence to set up a Rs 6,000 crore NARCL. NARCL is believed to have been incorporated in July in Mumbai following the registration with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). According to reports, the NARCL, after mobilising an initial capital of Rs 100 crore and fulfilling other legal formalities, has approached the RBI seeking a licence to undertake asset reconstruction business.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier this week had stressed on how the government was able to bring back normalcy with regards to mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) in most of the public sector banks that have been a cause of concern since 2014. “Post 2014, we had witnessed major NPA problems in the PSU banks, it took five to six years to reverse the trend and bring back normalcy in most of the banks. While the banks spent energy in the recovery process, even as trying to grow their businesses,” the Finance Minister said.
The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on Friday, which among other things may review tax rate of over four-dozen items and extend till December 31, tax concessions on 11 COVID drugs. Also, taxing petrol and diesel under the single national GST tax and a proposal to treat food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy as restaurants and levy a 5 per cent GST tax on supplies made by them would be taken up by the Council at its meeting in Lucknow on September 17.
Banks are continuing with their regular practice of putting up large stressed assets for sale to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and other investors even as the process for setting up the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) has been set in motion. The possibility of quicker and better-yielding resolutions in some assets is the reason behind this, according to bankers and other industry executives.
Bank Nifty hit a fresh all-time high of 37,720 today ahead of Finance Minister's press conference. Bank Nifty index was up 2.2%.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce the setting up of the bad bank as was proposed by her in the Union Budget earlier this year.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will address a press conference at 5 PM today, the Finance Ministry said on Twitter earlier today. The ministry has not given any further details.