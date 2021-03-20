  • MORE MARKET STATS

DPIIT note: New FDI route through NRIs?

By: |
March 20, 2021 4:20 AM

A senior government official told FE that the new notification is essentially a clarification to make it more explicit and clear any doubt.

Rajesh Gandhi, partner at Deloitte India, said the notification “is in line with the existing policy that NRI investment on non-repatriation basis is treated on a par with rupee investment”.Rajesh Gandhi, partner at Deloitte India, said the notification “is in line with the existing policy that NRI investment on non-repatriation basis is treated on a par with rupee investment”.

Investment made by an Indian entity that is owned and controlled by an NRI on a non-repatriation basis won’t be considered for the calculation of indirect foreign investment, the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade said in a notification. Hitherto, non-repatriable NRI investments in Indian companies have not been counted as FDI but downstream investments by such firms retained the FDI tag.

Some analysts say the clarification by the government could open a window for foreign investors to raise their investments in Indian companies in sectors where FDI is capped, beyond the prescribed ceilings.

Related News

Foreign investors seeking to gain greater control of Indian entities in such sectors could do so by using the NRI route, they say.

Others, however, point out that the clarification might not open a new FDI vista, given that direct investments by NRIs in Indian companies on a non-repatriable basis are not counted as FDI even now.

Foreign investors have been vying for a greater slice of the Indian market in sectors like multi-brand retail, insurance and banking. In multi-brand retailing, FDI up to 51% is allowed with government official. Similarly, up to 49% FDI is currently allowed in insurance, but the government has now placed a Bill in Parliament to raise it up to 74%. In banking, up to 74% FDI is permitted.

A senior government official told FE that the new notification is essentially a clarification to make it more explicit and clear any doubt. Even now, such investments are not considered as FDI for the purpose of computing indirect foreign investment.

Rajesh Gandhi, partner at Deloitte India, said the notification “is in line with the existing policy that NRI investment on non-repatriation basis is treated on a par with rupee investment”.

NRIs have many investment options in India : Non-Resident External (NRE) and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) scheme (both rupee accounts) and the FCNR (foreign currency) scheme. The NRO account is primarily used to park Indian-sourced income of an NRI; from this account,remittances outside India are allowed only up to $1 million under the automatic route, while higher remittances require RBI approval. Since unlike the NRE account, interest accrued on NRO account are taxable, this is not preferred by most NRIs.

NRI investments on a repatriation basis in Indian companies, since these are FDIs, are subject to regulations and caps.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. DPIIT note New FDI route through NRIs?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI warns bond markets to avoid ‘tandav’ of high interest rates
2RBI Board reviews economic situation, challenges
3Forex reserves rise by USD 1.739 bn to USD 582.037 billion