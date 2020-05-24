India should aspire to become second or third largest economy by 2047: Niti Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar

Addressing a webinar organised by Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, Kumar pointed out that private sector investment is necessary for the economic growth of India.
There is a need to convert development into mass movement, and India should aspire to become second or third largest economy in the world by 2047, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday. Addressing a webinar organised by Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, Kumar pointed out that private sector investment is necessary for the economic growth of India.
“Today we need to convert development into Jan Andolan (mass movement)… India should aspire to become second or third largest economy by 2047,” Niti Aayog Vice Chairman said. Presently, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Kumar also said if India generates enough employment opportunities then economic growth will happen. He pointed out that COVID-19 pandemic has shown weaknesses of Indian society.
“80 per cent of our workers are below the radar, we don’t have data about them. We will have to go back to the drawing board and business as usual will not do,” Kumar noted. Referring to rising protectionism across the world, he said for a very long time, India will have to import technology because the country has lost lots of time.
Kumar also stressed on removing mistrust between the government and entrepreneurs.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.