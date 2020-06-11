  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 aftermath: In 2 months, 124 million jobs lost

Published: June 11, 2020 4:30 AM

The economy lost 124 million jobs in March and April, primarily in the informal sectors comprising small traders and wage labourers; employment was also lower in self-owned businesses and salaried employees, too, lost jobs.

With the lockdown curbs being eased, the economy is estimated to have added 21 million jobs in May, mainly in occupations that were hit the most: small traders & wage labourers and businesses. However, salaried employees continued to experience job losses.

