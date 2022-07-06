Commerce Ministry for imposing anti-dumping duty on high-quality glass imported from Bangladesh, Thailand

The commerce ministry has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on high-quality glass, used in construction, refrigeration, solar energy and other industries, from Bangladesh and Thailand to guard domestic players from cheap imports.

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty on imports of ‘clear float glass’ from these two countries after concluding in its probe that the product has been exported at dumped prices into India, which impacted the domestic industry.

“The authority recommends imposition of the anti-dumping duties on the imports of the subject goods…,” the directorate has said in a notification.

Clear float glass is used in construction, refrigeration, mirror and solar energy industries. It is a superior quality of glass.

DGTR had conducted the probe following a complaint from Asahi India Class, Gold Plus Glass Industry, Sisecam Flat Glass lndia and Saint-Gobain India about the dumping of the glass.

In a separate notification, DGTR has also suggested imposition of the duty on ursodeoxycholic acid imported from China and Korea. It is used as medical therapy in gallstone disease and for biliary sludge.

Arch Pharmalabs Ltd has filed an application before the DGTR for initiation of an anti-dumping investigation and imposition of the duty on the imports.

“The authority recommends imposition of provisional anti-dumping duties on import of the subject goods….,” the DGTR has said.

The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.