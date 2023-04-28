CBIC defers 2nd phase of Customs e-payment

With the Electronic Cash Ledger facility for Customs duty payments facing hiccups after its launch earlier this month, the finance ministry has decided to postpone the next phase of the project by two months to June 30. The phase was to start on May 1.

Accordingly, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has given a three-month exemption to payments relating to baggage and international courier shipments from the ECL facility.

The exemption, which was till April 30, has not been extended till June 30, according to a CBIC notification.

The exemption would be available to goods imported or exported in Customs stations where Customs automated system is not in place; goods imported or exported in International Courier Terminals and accompanied baggage.

Launched on April 1, the ECL is an automated payment system under which users can maintain non-interest-bearing deposit for payment of taxes. However, it faced glitches in the initial days of its launch and export-import traders complained that they were unable to make payments.

While the CBIC had recently said that the system is now “moving towards normalcy”, users said it would require some more time until it is fully functional.

“System is not fully stabilised and courier imports are urgent imports. Thus, any delay will cost heavily and will defeat the purpose of lifting through courier. A pragmatic decision,” said Ajai Sahai, DG and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations.”

Ankur Gupta, Practice Leader (Indirect Tax), SW India said the intent seems to streamline the ECL mechanism and make it available in all ports of India so that the importers do not face challenges in clearing the goods. “Further, the courier and baggage exemption extension is to streamline the clearance and might be taken up as a second phase once ECL is implemented smoothly in other areas,” he said.

In the initial days of its launch, the CBIC had as an interim measure waived interest on the payment of customs duty through the ECL and subsequently said that this dispensation would continue for three days until the system stabilises.