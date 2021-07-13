Base effect drives up IIP growth to 29.3% in May

However, the IIP in May was 13.9% lower than the pre-pandemic level (the same month in 2019). It also witnessed a sequential moderation in the wake of the localised lockdowns, suggesting a sustained industrial recovery is still far.
The index of industrial production (IIP) grew 29.3% year-on-year in May, driven mainly by a favourable base.
However, the IIP in May was 13.9% lower than the pre-pandemic level (the same month in 2019). It also witnessed a sequential moderation in the wake of the localised lockdowns, suggesting a sustained industrial recovery is still far.
Government officials and analysts cautioned against reading too much into the rates of expansion, given that the pan-India lockdown in April-May 2020 had substantially hampered industrial production. IIP had crashed by 33.4% in May 2020.
The government also revised IIP growth up to 134.6% for April from 126.6% reported earlier — this, too, was inflated by the base effect — and to -3.2% for February from -3.4%.
The index levels for the overall IIP, its three sectors and all the use-based categories in May were lower than the pre-Covid levels of May 2019. Consumer durables and capital goods emerged as the worst-affected sectors in May, trailing the pre-Covid levels by 41.2% and 36.9%, respectively, Icra chief economist Aditi Nayar said.
With the second Covid-19 wave waning and a phased unlocking under way, the sequential momentum has improved over a variety of high-frequency indicators, such as electricity generation, non-oil exports, petrol consumption, diesel consumption, GST e-way bills and vehicle registrations, in June.
“However, the sequential improvement engendered by the states’ phased unlocking over the course of June 2021 is expected to be offset by a normalising base (-16.6% in June 2020; -33.4% in May 2020). Accordingly, we expect a further step-down in the pace of IIP growth to 15-20% in June,” Nayar said.
Sunil Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings, said the output of primary, capital, intermediate, infrastructure, durable and non-durable goods trailed the pre-pandemic levels in the range of 6-41% in May.
“Clearly the second wave is a setback for the industrial output, which had surpassed the pre-Covid level both at the aggregate and at the each of the use-based classification level in March 2021,” Sinha said.
Do you know What is FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.