Ayushman Bharat set for launch tomorrow: Healthcare budget not enough, but it’s a long-term game

Modi government’s flagship healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat is all set for the roll-out from tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the programme from Jharkhand on Sunday. The ambitious healthcare scheme aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually.

While the scheme is being readied for the launch, there are some concerns over the lack of clarity on the fund allocation and non-cooperation by some states. The government is understood to have allocated about Rs 11,000 crore for the scheme including Rs 1,200 crore for 1.5 lakh health and wellness centre that will provide free drugs and diagnostic services to identified beneficiaries.

However, this budget is low. Ayushman Bharat aka Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY) aka National Health Protection Mission will subsume Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS).

If compared with RSBY, Ayushman Bharat aims to provide larger insurance cover to a larger population at a lower premium. FE Online had reported earlier that how at the budget of Rs 11,000 crore, the projected premium per family will be Rs 1,082.

This is much lower than average premium of Rs 1,765 for an average claim of Rs 20,000 per family under RSBY. Senior healthcare advisor Ravi Menon also told FE Online that the budget of Rs 10,000-11,000 crore to roll-out such a humungous programme is “prima facie low”.

Rating agency Care Ratings also noted that even if government estimates of a premium is Rs 2,000 per year, it may not go “well with the private insurers”. For now, some states are opting for the trust-based mode instead of insurance companies. Under trust-based mode, instead of an insurance company, a trust or the government itself pays for the claims.

Besides funding of the scheme, non-cooperation from states — Delhi, Telangana, Kerala, Punjab and Odisha — is also a concern. These states have not joined the programme yet and want to continue with their state-level healthcare schemes. A day ahead of the launch, Narendra Modi urged the Odisha government to link the beneficiaries with the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Health Minister J P Nadda said that 30 states and union territories have signed MoU with the central government for the implementation of the scheme. A pilot project of the scheme was launched in 22 states and union territories.

Despite the concerns, the concept of providing insurance cover to the poorest Indians is a long-term game. “Despite the low budget, I believe that this does not reflect any ‘smoke and mirrors’ strategy as some perceive it. The government’s intention is to make a quantum change in health insurance availability among the underserved,” Ravi Menon said.

“A phase-wise rollout of the scheme will allow the government to evaluate and titrate the budgetary burden. Although, the government will need to work closely with healthcare providers and suppliers to significantly bring down treatment costs from current market prices,” he added.

The National Health Agency (NHA), the apex body implementing the Ayushman Bharat has launched a website and a helpline number to help prospective beneficiaries check if their name is there in the final list. The work on providing the IT backbone for the implementation of the scheme was completed last month.