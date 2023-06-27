Apple imports wIll continue to attract 50% duty: Govt

The government on Monday clarified that removal of additional duties on imports of apples from the US as part of the deal to settle long-pending disputes at the World Trade Organisation will not result in any negative impact on growers in India as the normal import tariff of 50% will continue to apply to such imports.

India had applied an additional duty of 20% on apple imports from the US after the Trump administration imposed additional duties of 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminium imports.

India will remove additional duties on eight products from US as part of the deal on WTO disputes which will also result in restoring market access to steel and aluminium exports to US, a statement said

“There is no reduction in Most Favoured NAtion duty on apples which is still applicable on all imported apples including the US at 50%,” the statement added.

India’s import of apples has been stable in the range of $ 239-305 million in the last five financial years since the application of additional duties. Imports of apples from the US has decreased from $145 million in FY 19 to only $ 5.27 million in FY 23. The market share of apples from the US have been taken by other countries due to imposition of additional duties.

To protect apple farmers the government in May had prohibited imports of apples costing less than Rs 50 per kg from all countries except Bhutan. This condition will also be applicable to imports from the US.

Apart from apples, the additional duties were imposed by India on imports of almonds, chickpeas, lentils, walnuts, boric acid and diagnostic reagents among others