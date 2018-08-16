10 skills that will save your job in the age of AI, robots. And negotiation is one of them.

As the world in venturing into the fourth industrial revolution, in which artificial intelligence and robots are expected to take up most of the jobs, there are still a few skills that might help you save your job in future. These skills are likely to stand the test of time. According to the World Economic Forum, top ten skills that will help you survive automation are:

Complex Problem Solving: As the world is getting more and more complex and the business dynamics are changing drastically, people who can understand those complexities and come up with a solution will be needed.

Critical Thinking: There will be great demand for people who can interpret data and put it into perspective for solving critical issues.

Creativity: Creativity has always stood the test of time. The ability to build something out of an idea will be needed even in the age of Artificial Intelligence and robots.

People Management: Leadership skills and people management will still be required to run a company successfully.

Coordinating With Others: Again, in a more dynamic and complex business environment, more and more coordination will be required, which humans can do better than the machines.

Emotional Intelligence: Well, the one thing machines won’t have and that is emotion. So, emotional intelligence such as empathy and curiosity will be key for hiring in the future.

Judgement and Decision Making: Machines can do the basic work but they won’t be able to take decisions in critical situations. A confluence of skills such as critical thinking and complex problem solving will be required for taking decisions.

Service Orientation: Customer is the king, and the ability to be able to give best services and assistance to clients/customers will require human skills.

Negotiation: Negotiation is one skill that will be crucial to have a win-win situation and that’s why companies will need human beings with this skill.

Cognitive Flexibility: The ability to adapt to the changing environment will be crucial in future.