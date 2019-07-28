Deadly Apache attack Helicopters land at Hindon Air Force Station, more to come next week

Considered to be the most advanced multi-role helicopter in the world, AH-64 is currently being flown by the US Army and other air forces across the globe. (File Photo)

The first batch of the Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian Attack Helicopters on Saturday arrived at the at Indian Air Force’s Hindon Airbase. These are the first four of the 22 helicopters that have been ordered from the US aerospace giant.

The deal for these helicopters was inked in 2015, and these will be used as attack helicopters by the IAF. Four more of these helicopters are expected to arrive next week. The delivery of all the 22 machines will be completed by 2020 as per the contract inked.

These eight helicopters are expected to be moved to the Pathankot Air Force Station and are likely to be formally inducted into the service by August-September after all the tests are completed successfully.

Considered to be the most advanced multi-role helicopter in the world, AH-64 is currently being flown by the US Army and other air forces across the globe. The US aerospace company Boeing has till date delivered more than 2,200 Apache helicopters to its global customers. India is its 14th customer to select these Apache flying helicopters.

The helicopters for the IAF have been customized for Indian requirements and have come with the latest technology onboard which makes it the world’s best attack helicopter. It is also the only combat helicopter with a wide range of capabilities and can be launched in any mission.

The AH-64E Apache, for India, includes greater thrust and lift, joint digital operability, improved survivability, and cognitive decision aiding. And it is suited to meet various needs of the IAF including reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, and lethal attack.

The first successful flight test of these AH-64E was completed last year in July and this was followed by the first batch of IAF men and pilots had started their training in the US in 2018.

Clearance has been given for acquiring an additional six Apaches for the Indian Army in 2017, as the IAF was not ready to share its assets with the Indian Army.