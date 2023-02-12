Aero-India 2023: Stage all set for Asia’s biggest airshow, starting February 13

Stage is all set for the 14th edition of the biennial Aero-India starting Feb 13-17, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the show on Feb 13, 2023 where there will be a huge presence of diplomats, senior officials of the three services, investors, think tanks as well as all the other stakeholders.

The first Aero-India was organised in 1996 and Bengaluru has successfully been holding all the editions.

This year once again the attraction will be multiple fighter jets on display and these include Dassault Rafale M, Lockheed Martin F-21, Sukhoi Su-57, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, and Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

US to send largest delegation

According to an official statement from US Consulate General Chennai, several US military members and different aircraft will feature during the five day Aero-India show.

Also Read Aero India 2023: Biennial event will take place from 13th to 17th February in Bengaluru

The largest delegation according to the statement will be led by US Embassy Charge d’affaires ambassador Elizabeth Jones from February 13. The focus according to Ambassador Jones will be to showcase world-class equipment, capability, training, and interoperability that the US military and industry offer.

She has said that the US wants to be a partner of choice as India modernises its defence capabilities. Adding that the US is focussed on mutually beneficial co-development and co-production partnerships.

We see India as an indispensable partner for a safer, more prosperous, more open, and freer Indo-Pacific region,” she said.

On February 16 the US Air Force Band of the Pacific’s seven-member music ensemble ‘Final Approach’ will perform for the public and thereafter at several venues across the city throughout the week.

Details about the show

So far according to the information available on the Aero-India website 737 exhibitors have signed up to take part in the five day event and out of these 643 are from India and around 94 are from other countries.

Several discussions, seminars and aerobatic performances, defence exhibition, aviation and naval companies and also component manufacturers will be displaying their products.

On the first day (Feb 13)of the show after the inauguration by Prime Minister Modi, Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be chairing the aerospace and defence industries’ ‘CEOs Round Table’.

On day two (Feb 14) he will also host the `Defence Minister’s Conclave where the defence ministers of friendly nations will gather. The focus of the conclave is expected to be on deepening cooperation for capacity building through investments, joint venture, co-development, research and development, co-production and provisioning of defence equipment. And also space, artificial intelligence (AI), training and maritime security and the broad theme is ‘Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED).

On the third day (Feb 15) of the event, the minister will be the chief guest at the ‘Bandhan ceremony’ where several agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed.