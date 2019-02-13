Aero India 2019: Technological prowess of Rolls Royce to be showcased during India’s premier Air show

Pankaj Kaushik, Vice President India (Armed Forces & Govt.), Rolls-Royce – India & South Asia: “This is the right time to step up discussions on its products & technology and fully participate in the evolving sector in the country.

Rolls-Royce will be showcasing its powerful India partnership and technological prowess, as well as its support of current programmes and future opportunities at the upcoming Aero India, show next week.

The company which has 80-year-old relationship with India has been steadily building its capabilities here, across engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, digital and customer support to support local growth.

Rolls-Royce has been working closely to ensure that India is uniquely placed to support both its future requirements and the development of advanced technological solutions across global markets.

The Aerospace Engineering Centre in Bangalore has over more than engineers contributing to global aerospace engine programmes. Rolls-Royce’s R2 Data Labs, an acceleration hub for data innovation with a facility in Bangalore, develops data applications that unlock design, manufacturing and operational efficiencies and creates new service propositions for customers.

With India’s focus on modernisation and indigenisation of its Armed Forces, Rolls-Royce is committed to sharing innovation, capability and knowledge through its enduring and cooperative partnerships.

Said Pankaj Kaushik, Vice President India (Armed Forces & Govt.), Rolls-Royce – India & South Asia: “This is the right time to step up discussions on its products & technology and fully participate in the evolving sector in the country. As a leading industrial technology company, the company continues to expand its presence strategically, through collaborations with companies like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), TCS, and QuEST.”

“In line with our vision to pioneer the power that matters to our customers, we are well-positioned to offer our strong portfolio of more efficient and cleaner products and solutions and play a key role in India’s growing aviation sector,” Kaushik added.

According to Louise Donaghey, SVP India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said, “With India’s focus on strong economic and infrastructure growth, Rolls-Royce is well positioned with its broad range of products and services to meet the needs of our customers and help India achieve its long-term growth vision.”

The company has been part India’s future as a centre for innovation and manufacturing and has expressed its commitment to support India to achieve its goals of indigenisation and self-reliance remains as strong as ever.