Aero India 2019: BAE will unveil finest future-tech solutions for the Indian Armed Forces

Presence of the UK based BAE Systems’ at Aero-India 2019 will be anchored in its next-generation advanced technology, products and services, pointing towards its continued intent to collaborate with Indian industry and India’s requirements for futuristic defence systems and develop technology and platforms.

Team Tempest first revealed at the 2018 Farnborough International Air Show in July last year, brings together the UK’s world leading industry and sovereign capabilities across future combat air’s four key technology areas: combat air systems and integration; power and propulsion systems; sensors, electronics and avionics; and weapon systems.

Also featured on static display will be the Euro fighter Typhoon; advanced electronic systems (APKWS laser-guided rocket); augmented reality technology (Striker II head-mounted display (HMD); and the Make-in-India Hawk132, of which 123 are in service with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

This follows close on the heels US Arm of BAE System sale of 145 M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzers (ULH) to the Indian Army. This was inducted into the Indian Army in November 2018 and consequently made its debut at the Republic Day Parade.

Earlier in 2018, the Company delivered the first spares and other logistics including tooling, technical publications and training materials, to support the Indian Army as it brings the new M777 ULHs into service. The company is building and delivering the first 25 M777 ULHs fully assembled, and then to promote local economic growth in India, the remaining 120 systems will be assembled in India by Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd. (MDSL) under an arrangement designed to support defence industrial cooperation.

Leading the Company’s participation at the Show will be Dave Armstrong, Group Business Development Director, and Nik Khanna, India, Managing Director and Military Advisor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Andrew Pulford, amongst others.

“With these future-focused displays, our emphasis at the Show will be to explore opportunities to collaborate with the entire breadth of our Indian partner spectrum, including the MSME sector,” Dave Armstrong, Group Business Development Director said.

Nik Khanna, Managing Director, India, commented “The Show serves as a fertile ground for us to expand our efforts in expanding MSMEs into our global supply chain ecosystem whilst engaging with our key stakeholders, providing both direction and momentum in our plans. Developing an in-country supply chain is key to our India commitment and we are delighted to see this being galvanised through the commencement of the Make-in-India M777 programme.”

The Make-in-India Hawk will find position of pride alongside Eurofighter Typhoon, the world’s most advanced new generation multi-role/swing-role combat aircraft available in the market. In December 2017, Qatar became the ninth export customer to choose the Typhoon. Also on display will be the APKWS laser-guided rocket, a highly cost-effective solution that turns a standard unguided 2.75-inch (70 millimetres) rocket into precision laser-guided munitions, giving war fighters a surgical strike capability.

BAE Systems’ full-colour Striker II HMD, which is platform-agnostic and completely digital. The HMD provides today’s combat pilots with remarkable situational awareness, night vision, target tracking and advanced audio technology — all in one visor-projected system.

The Show will also see the presence of the small and compact LiteHUD head-up display, offering space and weight advantages paired with the latest digital display technology, revolutionary waveguide optics and highly reliable electronics.

Expertise in the design and development capabilities of hard body armor solutions with Body Armour Vest and Body Armour Plate will be on display and for the first time Advanced Combat Helmet will be displayed.