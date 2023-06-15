Indian Railways has awarded a contract of Rs 100 crore to Mobility Solutions Limited (MSL) for delivering and installing several essential components of the country’s first indigenous semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express. MSL, a part of JCBL Group, is currently in the process of delivering and fulfilling the order.

Contract between MSL and Indian Railways:-

As part of the contract, the company would supply – (a) Front mask or nose cone (eight pieces worth around Rs 2.4 crores), (b) 16 rakes of interior paneling with toilets (worth around Rs 76.58 crores), and (c) 16 coaches per rake.

The MSL is expected to supply the essential components within FY 2023-24 to Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

The entire scope of work includes development, supply, and installation of FRP interior panels for the roof, side, walls, and partitions, toilet with doors, accessories, roller blinds, and other critical equipment.

In a statement, Rishi Aggarwal, the Managing Director, JCBL Group, the parent organization of MSL said, “We are happy that Indian railways has displayed trust and confidence in our capabilities to manufacture and deliver exceptional components for them. As more and more Vande Bharat trains start running, there is an urgent need to deliver high-quality components for assembling them.”

Vande Bharat Express trains feature enhanced seating, an anti-bacterial system in the air conditioning, and the ability to accelerate to 160 kmph in just 140 seconds. The government had in the Budget for financial year 2021-22 set an ambitious target to manufacture 400 blue and white colour trains by the end of fiscal year 2024-25.

In the current fiscal, the railways has ramp up the production of this new age train at its three factories: Chennai-based ICF, Rae Bareilly-based Modern Coach Factory and Latur-based Marathwada Rail Coach Factory. Presently, a total of 18 Vande Bharat Express are operating across different routes.