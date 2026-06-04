Travelling between Chhattisgarh and Karnataka is set to become more convenient for passengers as South Central Railway has announced special train services between Bilaspur and Yelahanka. The trains have been introduced to meet the increased passenger demand during the summer travel season.

The special trains will operate via Secunderabad and Guntakal, providing a convenient travel option for passengers heading to major cities and towns across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The additional services are also expected to help reduce waiting lists and ease overcrowding on regular trains. Check out the full schedule, timings, and stoppage list below.

Bilaspur-Yelahanka Special train: Schedule & timings

Train No. From – To Day Dates of Journey Total Services 08261 Bilaspur – Yelahanka Wednesday 3 June – 1 July 5 Trips 08262 Yelahanka – Bilaspur Thursday 4 June – 2 July 5 Trips

The special train between Bilaspur and Yelahanka ( Train No.08261) will run every Wednesday from 3 June to 1 July 2026, covering five trips. The train will depart from Bilaspur at 2:00 PM and reach Yelahanka at 7:00 PM on Thursday.

Similarly, in the return direction, the special train from Yelahanka to Bilaspur ( Train No. 08262) will run every Thursday. The train will leave Yelahanka at 9:30 PM and arrive at Bilaspur at 3:30 AM on Saturday. This service will operate from 4 June to 2 July 2026, also covering five trips.

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Important stoppages along the route

The special trains will halt at several important stations in both directions. These include Bhatapara, Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Dongargarh, Gondia, Wadsa, Chanda Fort, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancherial, Kazipet, Charlapalli, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Gooty, Anantapur and Dharmavaram.

The route connects key cities and towns across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, providing an additional travel option for passengers during the peak travel season.

Coach composition and travel options

To cater to different categories of passengers, the special trains will consist of AC Three-Tier (3AC), Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches. These options will allow passengers to choose seats based on their comfort and budget, ensuring a convenient journey for all types of passengers.