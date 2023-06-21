Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to modernise the railway stations across the country. The redevelopment project accounts for the current needs of the railways and the future expansion owing to an increase in both passenger and freight traffic.

In this context, under the endeavour of Rail Land and Development Authority (RLDA), the Integrated Redevelopment of Karnataka’s Yesvantpur railway station is envisioned with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. The station falls under the jurisdiction of South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

Design and Contract of redevelopment of Yesvantpur railway station:-

The redevelopment of Yesvantpur railway station has been asssigned to GPM Architects and Planners. This will be built as a multimodal hub. The project work started in May 2022. As of now, 25 per cent work has been completed so far.

This will enhance the overall quality of urban infrastructure by reducing the distance and travel time. The modernisation project will provide world-class facilities and services to passengers at a minimum cost by monetising the commercial development potential on the land parcels adjoining the railway station.

The redevelopment project includes:-

A concourse will be built over the tracks and platforms. This will connect the new departure building to improve connectivity for the rail commuters. Separate entry and exit points: The new station will have separate entry and exit points for passengers. This will segregate the arrival and departure of passenger from different points, and thereby making passenger’s movement hassle-free.

The station has been designed in such a way that the area will remain safe and conflict free for vehicles and pedestrians. Passenger display systems: The passenger display systems will be installed in the station premises. This will show the arrival and departure of trains and important announcements.

Significance of transformation of Yesvantpur railway station:-

The redevelopment of Yesvantpur railway station is to upgrade the existing infrastructure at par with the airports. The project will provide a better, comfortable and seamless experience to passengers.