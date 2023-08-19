Central Railway’s ‘Zero Scrap’ Triumph! Transforming waste to wealth while redefining the future of railways

Central Railway has embarked on a groundbreaking “Zero Scrap” initiative, demonstrating a relentless commitment to identify and eliminate various forms of scrap within its operations. This dedicated effort prioritizes the removal of overaged locomotives, surplus diesel locos, un-operational rail lines, and overaged or accidental locos/coaches.

Central Railways’ Major Milestone

In a remarkable achievement, Central Railway has achieved scrap sales totaling an impressive Rs 132.47 crores during the current fiscal year, covering the period from April 1, 2023, to August 15, 2023. This accomplishment represents an outstanding 20.41 per cent increase when compared to the Railway Board’s pro-rata target for the same period.

The success of the “Zero Scrap” mission is underscored by the wide range of items sold, contributing significantly to this substantial revenue generation. These items encompass 5669 Metric Tonnes of Rails/P. Ways, 09 Locomotives, 133 Coaches, and 53 Wagons. Notably, the sale also includes the Narrow Gauge Line in the Bhusawal division, specifically the 06 KM Jamner-Pachora Section.

This achievement is a collective effort across various divisions and depots, each playing a pivotal role in realizing the objectives set forth by Central Railway.

Notable contributors include:

– Mumbai Division, leading with a scrap sale of Rs 24.36 Crores.

– Bhusawal Division, making a significant contribution with sales totaling Rs 17.99 Crores.

– Solapur Division achieved a sale figure of Rs 8.09 Crores.

– Nagpur Division became noteworthy with a sale of Rs. 9.66 Crores.

– Pune Division contributed Rs. 14.33 Crores to the total.

– Matunga Depot, emerged as a strong contender, recording sales amounting to Rs. 23.56 Crores.

– The Electric Loco Shed Depot of Bhusaval, made a substantial contribution with sales of Rs. 13.50 Crores.

These divisions and depots collectively stand as major contributors to the success of the “Zero Scrap” mission.

Central Railway’s unwavering commitment to the complete elimination of scrap remains resolute. The railway authority is dedicated to achieving a scrap-free status for all its divisions and depots, staying true to the core principles of the “Zero Scrap” initiative.

Looking ahead, Central Railway is not only determined to sustain this progress but also aims to surpass the ambitious Railway Board Target of Rs 300 Crores for the fiscal year 2023-24. In doing so, Central Railway sets a compelling example in waste management and resource utilization, demonstrating a dedication to optimizing resources and leading the way for others in the field.

(With ANI Inputs)