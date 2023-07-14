Central Railways AC local trains become popular, generate Rs 23.36 cr in Q1! Details here

The AC local train services of the Central Railways have recorded a significant surge in passenger numbers in Q1.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Railways, the Central Railways’ AC local train service carried a total of 49.47 lakh commuters between April 2023 and June 2023.

The revenue generated during this period was recorded at Rs. 23.36 crore. A significant increase has been witnessed in the revenue generated in Q1 of 2023 as compared to Q1 of 2022.

About Central Railways’ AC local

Currently, the Central Railways operates as many as 56 AC services with four rakes on its suburban section. The Ministry of Railways in the release said that these trains have gained immense popularity due to their safe and comfortable travel experience.

It may be noted that the fares for AC local trains were reduced a year ago, making it an affordable option for passengers. Keeping in mind the needs of the daily commuters, the Railways has introduced a provision allowing first-class quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season ticket holders to travel in AC EMU trains by paying the fare difference between their existing first-class tickets and the AC quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season tickets.

Central Railway ferries around 40 lakh passengers in a year on its suburban network, which spans from – CSMT to Kasara and Khopoli (main line), CSMT to Panvel and Goregaon (harbour line), Vashi to Thane and Panvel (trans-harbour line) and the newly commissioned Bamandongri-Belapur/ Seawood line.