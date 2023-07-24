Breathtaking! Railway Ministry shares video of Nagercoil-Mumbai Express passing through Muppandal Wind Farm

The Ministry of Railways has shared a “breathtaking” photo and video of the Nagercoil – Mumbai Express (16340) train passing through Muppandal Wind Farm in Aralvaimozhi, Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

In the mesmerising picture, one can also see a rainbow above the wind farms.

While tweeting the photo, the ministry gave the caption, “Nature’s wonder- mountains, windmills and a captivating rainbow all in one breathtaking train ride as the 16340 Nagercoil – Mumbai Express passes through Muppandal Wind farms in Aralvaimozhi, Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu.”

Mumbai–Nagercoil Express starts from India’s commercial capital Mumbai [Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station]. It concludes its journey in Nagercoil (Nagercoil Junction). It covers a distance of 1880 km.

Service frequency of Mumbai–Nagercoil Express is four days/week. The rain is operated by the Southern Railway (SR) zone of the Indian Railways.

There are 13 main cities on the way. These are:

Guntakal

Adoni

Salem

Katpadi

Pakala

Tirunelveli

Virudhunagar

Madurai

Dharmavaram Anantapur

Lonavala

Thane

Solapur and

Pune

A rare capture of train and nature friendly wonders in rhythmic harmony. pic.twitter.com/Lvo5etzBzL — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 24, 2023

About Muppandal Wind Farm

In India, the Muppandal Wind Farm has the distinction of being the largest operational onshore wind farm. The project is located in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, India. Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency has developed the project. 1,500 MW is its installed capacity. This makes it the 3rd-largest operational onshore wind farm in the entire globe. It was commissioned in 1986.