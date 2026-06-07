OPEC+ approved a fourth consecutive increase in oil production targets on Sunday, even as a severe supply crisis continues to disrupt oil exports from several major producers and keeps the group’s actual output far below official targets, reported Reuters.

The alliance, which includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and partners such as Russia, agreed to raise production targets by 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, reported Reuters. The increase follows similar output hikes announced for April, May and June.

In a statement issued after the meeting, OPEC said seven participating countries decided to implement the production adjustment of 188,000 bpd in July 2026. The countries include Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman.

The producer group said the countries reaffirmed their commitment to market stability. OPEC also said the members would maintain a cautious approach and retain full flexibility to increase, pause or reverse the phase-out of voluntary production adjustments depending on market conditions, according to Reuters report.

The decision comes at a difficult time for the producer group. The conflict involving the United States and Iran has disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. The disruption has limited exports from key Gulf producers and created major supply challenges for global energy markets.

Saudi Arabia and several other OPEC+ members have struggled to fully meet customer demand since the end of February because of the export disruptions. The situation became more complicated after the United Arab Emirates left OPEC after nearly six decades of membership, removing one of the group’s major oil producers from the organization.

Why did OPEC+ raise output targets again?

Seven core OPEC+ members have already increased their production quotas by almost 600,000 bpd between April and June, according to Reuters. The July increase matches the adjustment approved for June.

The June increase was lower than the 206,000 bpd hikes approved for April and May because OPEC+ adjusted its calculations after the UAE’s departure from the group.

OPEC said the latest decision is based on the participating countries’ commitment to supporting market stability while maintaining flexibility to respond to changing market conditions.

However, higher quotas do not necessarily translate into higher production. Several producers continue to face export and logistical challenges that limit the amount of oil they can deliver to international markets.

OPEC data shows the scale of the problem. While production targets have risen steadily, the group’s actual output has fallen sharply. OPEC+ production averaged 33.19 million bpd in April, compared with 42.77 million bpd in February, Reuters reported.

Can higher quotas solve the supply shortage?

The latest increase is unlikely to immediately resolve the current supply crisis because several member countries remain unable to export oil at normal levels. Disruptions to shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz have reduced the amount of crude reaching global markets.

As a result, OPEC+ faces an unusual situation. The group continues to raise official production targets while actual output remains well below previous levels. The gap has increased uncertainty across global energy markets and complicated efforts to stabilize supplies.