Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has engaged Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to support its internal investigation into the recent matter at its Nashik unit, CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan said on Friday.

Investigative Oversight

The internal probe is being led by COO Aarthi Subramanian, with an oversight committee chaired by independent director Keki Mistry. “We have engaged the services of expert teams from Deloitte and a prominent law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation,” Krithivasan said in a statement, adding that the findings will be presented to the oversight committee for review and implementation of any recommendations.

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The company also sought to place certain facts on record amid ongoing scrutiny. It said a preliminary review of systems and records at the Nashik unit did not show any complaints of the nature being alleged. “While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels,” Krithivasan said.

Fact-Checking Allegations

TCS further clarified that Nida Khan, who has been referred to in sections of the media as an HR manager, did not hold such a role. “Nida Khan… is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities,” he said.

The company also denied reports suggesting closure of its Nashik facility, stating that operations continue. People aware of the matter said employees have, however, been given the option to work from home in view of safety considerations.

Krithivasan reiterated the company’s stance on workplace conduct and employee welfare. “We remain fully committed to the safety, dignity, and well-being of every employee. As we have stated before, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct,” he said. He added that the company continues to support employees and ensure a safe workplace across locations.

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The company said it is extending full cooperation to law enforcement agencies to enable a thorough and transparent investigation.

Since the news about the case at the Nashik case was reported nearly 10 days back, Chief Human Resources officer Sudeep Kunnumal has written to employees outlining steps taken, including the suspension of individuals named in the case pending investigation. In the communication reviewed by FE, he urged employees to exercise discretion when engaging with information on social media, noting that such content may be “speculative, incomplete, and not always accurate”.

He also reiterated that TCS’ Prevention of Sexual Harassment policy is supported by a trained internal committee and encouraged employees to report any concerns through ethics or POSH channels.