Rani Kapur, mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has sharpened her attack in the ongoing dispute over the RK Family Trust, saying she is the “head of the family” while Priya Kapur considers her “nobody”, underscoring the deepening rift within the family. “I am the head of the family and I am nobody for her,” Kapur said in an interview with ANI, indicating that the disagreement has moved beyond a legal contest to a breakdown in family ties.

Kapur said there was no possibility of an amicable settlement and questioned the basis on which claims over the trust and its assets were being made. She maintained that the business and properties in question were built over decades by her husband and entrusted to her, adding that they cannot be taken over by others. “What settlement? I don’t understand this… one cannot simply take over decades of hard work and family legacy,” she said.

Describing the situation as distressing, particularly after her son’s death, Kapur also cast doubt on the motivations behind the dispute, alleging that the claims were driven by financial considerations. She said she could not understand the basis of the challenge to her position within the family and the trust.

Recalling the family’s early years, she said they had moved from Mumbai to Delhi to establish their business and built their home from the ground up. She emphasised her own role in that process, noting that the legacy being contested was the result of long years of work and cannot be easily claimed by someone else. She also suggested that such a dispute would not have arisen when her son was alive, pointing to a shift in family dynamics after his death.

Kapur said she has stayed away from Delhi since her son’s passing and expressed uncertainty about returning amid the ongoing conflict. She reiterated that the RK Family Trust is in her name and questioned how she could be removed from it. “It’s an RK family trust… the trust is in my name. Can she remove me?” she said, asserting that the assets belong to her as they were created by her husband.

The dispute is currently before the Delhi High Court, where issues relating to the trust and its assets are under consideration.