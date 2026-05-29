For years, Kolkata’s real-estate market has been something of an anomaly. Housing remains among the most affordable in India. Large tracts of land are available on the city’s outskirts. Home ownership aspirations remain strong. Yet the city continues to lag most major metropolitan centres in both residential sales and new project launches.

Despite being India’s third-largest metropolitan region, Kolkata ranks only eighth among Indian cities in housing sales and new supply. Several Tier-II cities have outperformed it in recent years, underscoring a deeper malaise that goes beyond the property market itself.

Now, with a new Bharatiya Janata government in West Bengal, developers are hopeful that long-pending policy reforms could help unlock growth. But industry executives and consultants argue that while changes in land laws and approvals are necessary, they may not be sufficient.

The bigger challenge is that Kolkata has struggled to generate the economic momentum that fuels housing demand in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. Unlike these cities, Kolkata has not built a large ecosystem around information technology, fintech, professional services and global capability centres. These sectors have become powerful engines of urban growth, attracting talent, boosting incomes and creating sustained demand for housing.

“Kolkata sees limited talent inflow compared to these cities, and that directly impacts housing demand and price appreciation,” said Vidyut Saraf, deputy managing director of Forum Group.

The consequence has been a steady divergence between Kolkata and its peers. While technology hubs benefited from migration-led demand and rapid urbanisation, Kolkata witnessed a gradual outflow of skilled professionals seeking opportunities elsewhere.

The property market reflects this reality. According to Anarock Property Consultants, homebuyers in Kolkata waited an average of 5.7 years for project completion between 2014 and 2024—the longest among major Indian metros. The city also continues to carry unsold inventory of over 19,000 housing units.

Residential sales have remained subdued. Kolkata sells only a fraction of the homes absorbed annually in markets such as Bengaluru or Hyderabad.

Developers argue that economic factors have been compounded by structural constraints that have long inhibited large-scale development. Among the industry’s foremost demands is the repeal of the Urban Land Ceiling Act (ULCA), a legislation that many states have already discarded. Originally enacted to prevent concentration of urban land ownership, developers argue that the law has instead contributed to fragmented land holdings and discouraged the creation of large integrated developments.

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“One of the biggest structural hurdles was the Urban Land Ceiling framework, which discouraged aggregation of large land parcels and led to fragmented, unplanned development,” said Sushil Mohta, chairman of Merlin Group and president of Credai West Bengal.

According to developers, the state’s real-estate sector has also been constrained by complex land acquisition procedures, cumbersome mutation processes, restrictive tenancy laws and the absence of progressive township policies.

The result is visible in Kolkata’s urban landscape. Over the past six decades, the city has effectively created only two major planned townships—Salt Lake and New Town. Much of the subsequent expansion has occurred through standalone projects rather than integrated urban development.

“In the last 60 years, Kolkata has had only two townships. Most other development has happened without a larger master plan or supporting infrastructure,” Mohta said.

Industry body Credai West Bengal plans to present a reform agenda to the incoming government after it settles in. Apart from scrapping the ULCA, the industry wants changes to land reforms legislation, tenancy regulations, land conversion procedures and township development norms.

Developers are also pushing for policies such as transferable development rights (TDR), redevelopment frameworks and incentives for planned urbanisation similar to those adopted by Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The argument is simple: larger, contiguous land parcels would enable integrated townships, mixed-use projects and modern urban infrastructure that could attract both residents and investors.

Consultants believe there is room for growth if those bottlenecks are addressed. “Kolkata’s inventory position is manageable and there is scope for stronger absorption,” said Prashant Thakur, executive director and head of research and advisory at Anarock.

Areas such as New Town, Rajarhat, Madhyamgram, Barasat and Joka still offer land suitable for affordable and mid-income housing projects. Better land-pooling mechanisms and redevelopment policies could unlock these locations for larger developments, he said.

There are also early signs of changing buyer preferences. Although housing sales fell sharply in early 2026 amid election-related uncertainty and global economic concerns, demand for larger homes and premium apartments has remained resilient. Registrations for homes exceeding 1,000 square feet have increased, reflecting evolving consumer aspirations.

Infrastructure spending may also provide a tailwind. The Centre recently announced projects worth ₹18,700 crore spanning roads, railways and port infrastructure in and around Kolkata. Industry executives expect faster progress on metro rail expansion, airport upgrades and road connectivity projects that could improve access to peripheral growth corridors.

According to Knight Frank India, improving land accessibility and easing regulatory bottlenecks could attract national developers, institutional investors and REIT-backed residential platforms that have largely stayed away from the city.

But even the most optimistic developers acknowledge that real estate cannot revive in isolation. Housing demand ultimately follows employment. Unless Kolkata can attract fresh investments in manufacturing, information technology, consulting, logistics and financial services, property reforms alone may not be enough to transform the market.

“If manufacturing, IT, services and consulting sectors expand with the right incentives and policies, housing demand will automatically follow,” Saraf said. “We don’t want a rapid rise in prices. We want greater depth in the market.”

That may be the real challenge facing the next government.