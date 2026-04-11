British beauty major Charlotte Tilbury has opened its first-ever flagship store in India, in a significant milestone for the brand’s expansion in the world’s fastest-growing premium beauty market.

Nykaa will operate the store, located at Nexus Select Citywalk in New Delhi. The store format, called ‘Beauty Wonderland’ will offer a fully immersive experience under the Charlotte Tilbury banner, housing makeup, skincare, and fragrance.

British makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury, MBE, says, “India is one of the most dynamic and exciting beauty markets. This flagship is a milestone as we bring our full universe of beauty together in one immersive experience.”

The store will feature personalised artistry services, interactive brand experiences, and a dedicated bridal beauty section.

Charlotte Tilbury first entered the Indian market in 2020 through Nykaa’s e-commerce platform. Within five years, the brand has expanded into Nykaa Luxe’s offline stores and built a strong consumer base willing to pay a premium for its products.

The flagship store marks the next phase of this partnership. Nykaa will handle the entire operations, from staffing and supply chain to visual merchandising and in-store marketing, allowing Charlotte Tilbury to focus on brand storytelling while leveraging Nykaa’s deep understanding of the Indian consumer.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said, “Charlotte Tilbury has been one of our most successful and strategic global partnerships, and our journey together is a strong example of how a global beauty brand can be built in India with a long-term, omnichannel, and consumer-first approach.”