Moving Tech Innovations (MTI), the Bengaluru-based company behind zero-commission ride-hailing platform Namma Yatri, has acquired a subsidiary of Netherlands-based Automicle Holding BV, marking its first foray into Europe.

The acquisition gives MTI a foothold in the European market, where it plans to extend its community-led, open-protocol mobility model. Automicle has built digital parking and public mobility solutions across Europe, including one of the largest parking infrastructure deployments in the Netherlands, and has been part of G20 discussions on India-EU collaboration.

MTI has a couple of European countries lined up beyond the Netherlands for expansion, Shan MS, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of Namma Yatri, told Financial Express. He declined to name the markets, citing ongoing partner discussions, but said the company is “very clear” about becoming a global player.

“From running and operating our own platforms, we wanted to be enablers,” Shan told FE.

The company is also looking to bring Automicle’s European expertise to India. Shan said MTI is in “active discussions” to deploy Automicle’s public parking solutions in Indian cities, a digital infrastructure layer that helps cities streamline on-street parking, improve convenience and reduce revenue leakage.

In Europe, MTI sees opportunity in underserved mobility segments such as care rides like transport for people with disabilities, senior citizens and insurance-covered travel, which Shan described as “reasonably large” but highly fragmented. These use cases, he said, are not well served by existing ride-hailing platforms.

Automicle will continue to operate independently post-acquisition, Shan said. Both companies are built on open protocols — MTI on the Beckn Protocol and Automicle on the TOMP API standard.

On the funding front, MTI has raised roughly $15 million to date — an $11 million round in July 2024 from Blume Ventures, Antler and Google, followed by a Rs 39.75 crore (~$4.4 million) pre-Series A extension led by Juspay founder Vimal Kumar in March 2026. Shan described the latest tranche as a “bridge round” and said the company is in discussions for a larger fundraise later this year but declined to specify the target.

MTI operates Namma Yatri, Yatri Sathi, Bharat Taxi and Chennai One, and has completed over 150 million trips across its platforms, enabling more than Rs 2,500 crore in driver earnings without commissions.

“We proved that zero-commission models work, that drivers deserve dignity and better earnings, and that public transport can be seamlessly integrated. With Automicle, we are taking those learnings beyond India,” co-founder Magizhan said.