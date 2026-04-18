Meta is planning to kick off its first round of massive layoffs this year on May 20, three sources familiar with the sweeping changes told Reuters. This comes after last month’s report that the tech giant had chalked up plans to cut down 20% or more of its global workforce. The initial round of the intended Meta layoffs is reportedly expected to hit about 10% of the company’s global workforce, accounting for approximately 8,000 employees.

Another round of layoffs is supposedly slated for the second half of 2026, the report added. The exact date and size of the purported job cuts remain under wraps at the moment. Sources further shared the plans could be revised depending on developments on the company’s artificial intelligence front, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg is investing hundreds of billions of dollars into AI. This is a developing story.