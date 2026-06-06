Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced two new biogas projects and said it plans to invest Rs 925 crore in green energy initiatives by FY31, as the country’s largest carmaker steps up efforts to reduce dependence on conventional fuels and lower carbon emissions.

The company will establish a 10 tonnes-per-day (TPD) biogas plant at its Kharkhoda facility, scheduled for commissioning in FY27, and has expanded the capacity of its existing biogas plant at Manesar from 0.2 TPD to 0.7 TPD. Together, the projects involve an investment of Rs 150 crore.

The Kharkhoda plant is expected to mitigate around 9,490 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually and meet about 20% of the facility’s gas requirements at full capacity. The facility forms part of Maruti’s broader effort to increase the use of renewable energy across its manufacturing operations.

At Manesar, the upgraded plant will produce biogas from food waste, Napier grass and paddy straw through anaerobic digestion. The facility is expected to generate around 360,000 standard cubic metres of biogas annually and help avoid about 664 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

The biogas produced at the plants is used in operations such as paint-shop heating and canteen facilities, while the fermented organic manure generated as a by-product is utilised in horticulture and agricultural applications.

The announcement comes a day after Maruti launched the country’s first flex-fuel passenger vehicle, underlining the company’s multi-pronged approach towards lowering emissions through alternative fuels and renewable energy. The carmaker has increasingly focused on compressed biogas, ethanol-blended fuels and other cleaner energy sources as it prepares for a gradual transition towards lower-emission mobility solutions.

The company is also witnessing strong momentum in the domestic passenger vehicle market. According to Vahan data, Maruti’s retail market share improved to 42.8% in May from 38.4% a year ago, while wholesale market share rose to 43.1% from 38.8%. The company had ended FY26 with an average market share of around 39%.