Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd. on Friday (March 6) announced a price hike ranging from 7% to 12% across its entire product line, effective April 2026.

Consumer durable companies had, at the start of 2026, said that they would be looking to increase the prices of their products, primarily driven by sustained currency depreciation of the Rupee, coupled with high commodity costs, and a scheduled changeover in the energy regime, which cumulatively will lead to a significant cost increase in cooling categories, with Air Conditioners being most affected

Daikin India announced the price hike while showcasing its 2026 product range, which includes over 60 new models of room air conditioners that meet the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) 2026 Star Rating standards, along with the VRV Alpha series aimed at commercial and high-end residential uses.

The new models incorporate advanced features such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, aimed at enhancing performance and efficiency. The updated air conditioners come with improved cooling systems designed to function even at temperatures of up to 54°C, the company said in a statement.

Daikin India has reported a turnover exceeding $ 1.5 billion and has invested Rs 2,800 crore into its local operations, which include three manufacturing facilities in Neemrana and Sri City, along with three research and development centers.