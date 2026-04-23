CloudMoyo, a spinoff from the contract lifecycle management company Icertis and a digital engineering firm, is focusing on the new Microsoft Fabric platform and enterprise AI to drive its next phase of growth. The company aims for a fivefold increase in revenue, targeting ₹1,000 crore within the next few years.

Originally established in 2015 as a specialist implementation partner for Icertis, CloudMoyo has repositioned itself as an AI-first digital engineering firm over the past 18 months. This strategic shift has resulted in 100% year-on-year growth in its digital and AI revenues, which now surpass its legacy contract lifecycle management (CLM) business.

Central to CloudMoyo’s strategy is its deepening relationship with Microsoft, particularly concerning the Fabric data platform and the recently previewed Fabric IQ semantic layer. Manish Kedia, the founder and CEO of CloudMoyo, , describes Fabric as Microsoft’s fastest product to reach $2 billion in revenue.

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CloudMoyo operates between Pune, India, and the United States, and has recently expanded its presence to Guadalajara, Mexico, to cater to Latin American clients. Monish Darda, co-founder of Icertis, remains on CloudMoyo’s board of directors. Icertis is currently valued at $ five billion.

While the company’s CLM implementation offerings continue to grow at an annual rate of 30%, it is increasingly focused on “contracts plus” — integrating contract data with ERP, CRM, and supply chain systems to unlock business intelligence. Kedia noted, “What customers struggle with is clean, governed data and integration across their enterprise systems. You can’t just apply an AI model to a problem without that foundation.” CloudMoyo has secured contracts with several Fortune 500 clients, including logistics firm Expeditors and Mexican rail operator Ferromax. Discussions are ongoing with a major U.S. food company.

Kedia explained, “Fabric creates a SaaS-based layer that integrates structured and unstructured data with data engineering and analytics. Fabric IQ allows us to build domain-specific AI agents on top of that foundation.” The company participated in Microsoft’s Fabric conference in Atlanta last month, where new platform capabilities were announced.

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Traditional Systems Integrator Model

Kedia suggests that CloudMoyo is well-positioned to benefit from the pressures facing traditional systems integrators. Large SIs that rely on labour arbitrage and high headcount face structural challenges as AI automates routine implementation work. He noted, “In the past, a classic SI would require 70 to 80 resources working for six months to a year on a reporting modernisation project.

We can achieve that in one-third of the time using our agentic layer, resulting in cost savings of 60% to 68%.” The company employs a “managed services” model that Kedia compares to software—scalable based on customer needs rather than fixed headcount commitments. Recently, CloudMoyo has expanded its onshore sales and marketing teams, hiring Andrew Lee as Senior Vice President of Global Sales from Icertis.

Financial Outlook

According to Kedia, CloudMoyo remains privately held and profitable, with a “strong balance sheet” that can support near-term growth. However, he indicated that the company is exploring both organic and inorganic fundraising opportunities, with plans to decide on fundraising in six months.

“We’re hiring across the board—smart engineers, AI and data specialists, as well as sales and customer success teams. But we’re not focused on a fixed headcount or bill rates. Those days are gone,” he stated.

CloudMoyo currently manages 30 million contracts, representing billions of dollars in transaction value across its client base.