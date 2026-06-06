India’s economy expanded by 7.7 per cent in FY 2025–26, with growth accelerating to 7.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, government data showed, outperforming expectations in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s Second Advance Estimates. Senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah hailed the print as evidence of reform‑led resilience and the nation’s standing as the fastest‑growing major economy, but opposition parties have questioned the figures, alleging they do not reflect ground realities and demanding greater transparency on the methodology behind the estimates.

Rajnath Singh praises long-term reform agenda

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the figures on social media, attributing the sustained expansion to a 12‑year policy trajectory summarised by the mantra “Reform, Perform, Transform.” “At a time when many countries are facing economic uncertainty, India continues to stand out as the world’s fastest‑growing major economy,” Singh wrote on X, adding that the growth “underscores its resilience and underlying strength built over the last 12 years.”

At a time when many countries are facing economic uncertainty, India continues to stand out as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. India’s economy grew by 7.7% in FY 2025–26, with growth accelerating to 7.8% in the fourth quarter, underscoring its resilience and underlying… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 6, 2026

Rajnath Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and linked the growth to broader goals of stability and nation‑building. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, India has combined economic growth with stability, confidence, sustainability, and credibility,” he said. “As India marches towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, this remarkable growth story continues to create new opportunities and strengthen the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.”

Modi’s reforms driving growth: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed India’s 7.7% GDP growth in FY26 as proof that “the visionary economic reforms initiated by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji continue to fuel economic prosperity, making India the fastest‑growing major economy in the world.” In a post on X, Shah said the performance- achieved “at a time when the world is grappling with economic crisis”- reflects the strength built over the last 12 years and credited Modi’s policies for steering the nation through shocks such as the pandemic and global conflicts.

Opposition rejects numbers, cites ground realities

Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar dismissed the GDP print as manipulated and unconnected to ordinary citizens’ lives, arguing that “there is mass unemployment. Farmers are suffering, inflation is at its peak, and diesel, petrol, and gas have become a huge problem.” He questioned the sudden rise to 7.7%, asking, “How has the GDP increased? Why has it increased?” and pointed to falling exports, declining per‑capita income and persistent unemployment as evidence that the official figures do not match realities on the ground.

MoSPI and PMO responses

MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg noted that the 7.7 per cent GDP growth in FY2025–26 exceeded projections in the Second Advance Estimates, reflecting stronger‑than‑expected domestic demand and adaptability to external shocks. The government highlighted the role of investment, consumption, services and manufacturing in supporting the expansion, while cautioning that continued policy focus will be needed to sustain momentum amid uncertain global conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the outcome, congratulating citizens and stakeholders for contributing to the economy’s performance. In his remarks, the Prime Minister said India’s resilience amid global uncertainty demonstrates its ability to “Reform, Perform, and Transform” and pledged continued efforts to accelerate growth and opportunity creation.

Analysts say the outperformance will support government narratives around economic stewardship and may strengthen confidence among investors and consumers. However, sustaining near‑term momentum will depend on managing global risks, controlling inflationary pressures, and maintaining fiscal and structural reforms that boost investment and job creation. The improved growth print gives policymakers room to prioritise both inclusive growth measures and productivity‑enhancing investments as India pursues its Viksit Bharat ambitions.