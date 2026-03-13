Some countries do not tax the incomes of their citizens and foreigners who work there. In a world where income taxes seem unavoidable, at least eight countries do not impose any personal tax on the income of individuals. United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait are some of those nations with zero personal income tax. The Bahamas, Monaco, Saint Kitts and Nevis are the other three countries that do not tax their individual’s personal income.

“The only things certain in life are death and taxes,” is a well-known quote from Benjamin Franklin, one of the United States’ founding fathers. Personal income tax is what the governments collect on the earnings made by individuals. But some countries do not tax the incomes of their citizens and foreigners who work there.

No income tax on your salary? Yes, you read it correctly. You can keep 100% of your money without using rebates, deductions, or evading taxes.

For individuals wishing to work overseas, these wage havens stand out for one simple reason: taxes are not deducted from your paycheck. Only a few countries in the world allow individuals to work and earn a completely tax-free salary since they have no income tax.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE does not levy income tax on individuals. However, it levies 5 per cent value-added tax on the purchase of goods and services, levied at each stage of the supply chain and ultimately borne by the end consumer. The UAE also levies excise tax on specific goods that are harmful to health, and corporate tax on the net income or profit of corporations and other entities from their business.

The UAE does not impose income tax on individuals, investors, or corporates, with the exception of oil companies and branches of foreign banks. As a country with a free economy model since its inception, it allows individuals and investors to freely repatriate their profits in their entirety.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) comprises seven emirates: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. Abu Dhabi is the capital and largest emirate, while Dubai is recognized as a global business hub.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia does not impose individual income tax on earnings derived solely from employment. Non-employment income is taxed at the entity level, and non-resident individuals without a permanent establishment in the country face taxation according to withholding tax regulations, according to PwC.

Kuwait

The income earned by individuals is currently not subject to income tax, provided that the individual is not a nominee of a foreign company as a shareholder in a local company. Therefore, income earned by employees is not taxable in Kuwait, according to KMPG.

Oman

Oman, currently does not levy any personal income tax. However, in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Oman will soon become the first country to levy a personal income tax.

Oman’s Personal Income Tax Law will come into effect on January 1, 2028. The law introduces a 5% income tax on individuals whose annual gross income exceeds OMR 42,000 (approximately USD 109,200). Gross income would include receipts in cash and kind, according to KMPG. With one of the highest exemption thresholds and lowest rates globally, it is expected that 99 percent of the population will be unaffected, according to the Oman Tax Authority.

Qatar

Qatar is one of the least tax-friendly countries in the world; there is no tax on personal income in Qatar. Businesses receive an annual fixed tax rate of 10 per cent of the company’s total income. Capital gains arising from the sale of real estate and securities derived by an individual are exempt from tax, provided the asset is not part of a taxable activity i.e. trade.

Tax exemptions apply to dividends and other income from shares, and income tax on foreign capital for a period not exceeding 10 years from the date of operation of an investment project.