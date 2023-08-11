To reshape the future of public transportation, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) through its Centre for Sustainable Mobility (CSM). The move aims at enhancing the passenger experience and promoting technological advancements through a strategic collaboration.

This is the first of its kind project initiated in any metro system in the country. The event was graced by Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC while, the signing of the MOU and the launch of the Dynamic Advertisement display was done in presence of Dr Amit Kumar Jain, Director Operation & Services, DMRC Ltd, Dr. Pushpendra Singh, Dean, IIIT- Delhi and Dr. Pravesh Biyani, Head, CSM, IIIT Delhi.

Also Read Delhi Metro commuters rejoice! Load on wallets to reduce as DMRC extends UPI payment mode across its network



Highlights of joint initiative between DMRC and IIIT Delhi:-

(a) Open Transit Data (OTD)

The Open Transit Data refers to publicly-accessible transportation information like schedules and routes, offered in a standardized format. This enables developers and researchers to create apps and services which enhance transportation efficiency.

With the support of DMRC, the IIIT Delhi has started publishing its transit data like station details, fares, and schedules in General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) format on the OTD platform of Delhi. This will improve the overall transit experience and will lead to the dissemination of information to passengers and will help to create a more seamless and efficient travel experience within the metro system.

The OTD will also provide information to passengers in various ways, such as through mobile apps, websites, or digital displays at transit stops and stations.

(b) Installation of Dynamic Advertising Screens

The DMRC has installed Dynamic Advertising Screens at the gallery of Dwarka station. This aims at digital marketing where the marketing agencies can register themselves on the online platform. The agencies will get the details such as space available, advertising rates and others on the website. The marketing companies can buy time slots online for advertisement, make payments online and upload the advertising content (video/static).