Tesla has strengthened its India portfolio with the launch of the three row Model Y L, alongside expanding its sales and service footprint. Priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Model Y L gets a six-seat (2+2+2) configuration aimed at buyers looking for three-row electric SUVs. Bookings are now open, with deliveries set to begin in June.

The Model Y L stands out as the only Tesla model in India to feature a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup. It offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 681 km which the highest in the Model Y lineup. In comparison, the rear-wheel-drive variants deliver a range of 500 km and 661 km depending on variant. Tesla says the model can add up to 288 km of range in 15 minutes via its Supercharger network.

Latest specs and features

Dimensionally, the Model Y L is around 180 mm longer and 44 mm taller than the standard version, with a 150 mm increase in wheelbase enabling the third row. On safety, the SUV comes equipped with nine airbags, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure avoidance. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package is offered as an optional add-on for Rs 6 lakh extra, though its functionality remains limited in India pending regulatory approvals.

Globally, the Model Y L has been introduced across Asia-Pacific markets such as China, Japan, South Korea and Australia, and is yet to be rolled out in the US and Europe. In India, Tesla’s Model Y range is priced between Rs 59.89 lakh and Rs 68 lakh.

The Tesla range in India

The Tesla range in India, based on its pricing, is positioned in the middle of locally assembled rivals and fully imported models from German brands. However, high import duties of up to 100% continue to keep pricing elevated and volumes niche. The Model Y line-up competes with the BMW iX1 LWB, Kia EV6, Volvo EC40, MG M9 MPV, and Mini Countryman Electric in India’s premium EV space.

Alongside product expansion, Tesla is scaling its India footprint. Since entering the market in July last year, it has delivered around 350 units across 21 states, sources tell us. The company operates three experience centres in Mumbai, Gurugram and Delhi under its direct-to-customer model.

Service facilities are functional in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Delhi, while authorised body shop partners in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad are set to become operational in the second quarter. Tesla currently has 20 supercharging stations and four destination chargers, with further expansion planned.