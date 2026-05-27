Bajaj Steel reported a 23.93% year-on-year (YoY) decline in revenue to Rs.116.76 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs.153.50 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit also declined 83.34% to Rs.2.91 crore from Rs.17.47 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced a final dividend of Rs.1 per equity share for FY26.

After the Q4 results announcement, the stock of Bajaj Steel fell sharply. The share price declined 9.04% in the intraday session.

Bajaj Steel Q4FY26: Key highlights

The Bajaj group company has posted a decline in its consolidate net profit and revenue on the sequential basis as well. Profit declined 50.76% quarter -on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs crore in Q3FY26. Revenue also declined 6.79% QoQ from Rs 125.27 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Bajaj Steel FY26 highlights

For the full financial year FY26, profit fell to Rs.37.50 crore from Rs.83.75 crore reported in FY25.

Revenue for the full financial year declined to Rs.524.18 crore from Rs.584.79 crore reported in FY25.

The company said FY25 numbers included an exceptional gain of Rs 265.233 lakh received as dividend from its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bajaj Coneagle LLC, Alabama, US.

About Bajaj Steel

Bajaj Steel, part of Bajaj Group, is a Nagpur-based engineering company established in 1961. The company is among India’s leading manufacturers of cotton ginning and pressing machinery and also operates in pre-engineered buildings, electrical panels, heavy fabrication, pneumatic conveying systems, and industrial engineering solutions.

Bajaj Steel claims to be the only company globally manufacturing machinery across all major cotton ginning technologies — Double Roller, Saw Gin and Rotobar — along with pressing, delinting and decorticating equipment. The company has manufacturing facilities in and around Nagpur and caters to both domestic and international markets

Bajaj Steel Share price

The share price of Bajaj Steel has declined 7.39% in past three month. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fell 22.49%.