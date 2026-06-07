The domestic pharma market recorded sales of Rs 21,805 crore in May 2026, up by 10.9% from the corresponding month last year, driven by continued demand across chronic therapies, and an overall improvement in the volume growth, according to the latest Pharmarack report.

The latest figures show that the unit growth of the industry stood at 1.4%, suggesting that price increases have largely contributed to the May growth in comparison to the volume growth. The sector recorded healthy growth last month despite a relatively high base and, persistent pricing pressures.

Crucially, volume growth improved from near-zero levels in mid-FY26 to 1.9% in the February quarter and 1.3% in the latest quarter, suggesting a steady improvement in underlying demand. The price-led growth stood at 5.7% during the May quarter, while new product launches contributed 3.6 percentage points to the overall growth.

Chronic Therapies Dominate

As per Pharmarack, among the major therapy segments, anti-diabetic drugs emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories in May, registering 16.8% value growth.

The cardiac segment, the largest therapy area with a 14.6% market share, expanded 13.9%, while respiratory therapies grew 12.3%. Vitamins, minerals and nutrients registered 12.5% growth, highlighting sustained demand for preventive health products.

Smaller segments such as anti-neoplastics, used in cancer treatment, rose 13.4%, while vaccines grew 17.6%.

Sun Pharma Holds Market Crown

With the pharma companies, Sun Pharma retained its top position with a market share of 8.4%, followed by Abbott and Cipla. Torrent Pharma and Intas were among the fastest-growing large companies, recording growth of 14.1% and 13.9%, respectively in May.

In terms of brands, Eli Lilly’s diabetes and obesity drug Mounjaro continued its remarkable rise. After becoming the top-selling drug (by value) in India in October 2025, the brand posted sales of Rs 1,095 crore and growth of nearly 2,300%. Besides Mounjaro, other leading brands included Augmentin, Glycomet GP, Foracort and Pan, the report noted.