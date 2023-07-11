VehicleCare gets undisclosed Pre-Series A funding led by JITO Angel Network 

JITO Angel Network (JAN), promoted by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), a community-based angel network in India, has led the pre-Series A funding round in VehicleCare, an online platform start-up focussing on auto service and damage repair.

The start-up says it will utilise the funds to enhance its proprietary technology, allowing for seamless integration with an expanding network of workshops across the region. Furthermore, the investment will support extensive marketing campaigns, reinforcing the brand’s presence and driving customer acquisition.

VehicleCare’s digital solution offers quick and easy processes for both business and consumer markets. With its efficient damage assessment and repair management system, it says it has helped numerous car owners, fleet owners, manufacturers, insurance brokers, and insurers enhance customer satisfaction and streamline their repair processes.

Arvind Verma, Founder, VehicleCare said, “We are excited about the infusion of the new funds from JAN. Their investment will fuel our growth and enable us to provide innovative solutions to address the gaps in the auto repair industry. With JIIF’s backing, we are confident in our ability to bring quality, transparency, and reliability to our customers.”

Pooja Mehta, COO, JIIF said “We recognise the company’s commitment to providing exceptional customer service and streamlining the car service and repair process. As the lead investor, we are looking to contribute to the company’s success story. This funding round will empower VehicleCare to further leverage disruptive technologies, delivering innovative solutions and superior experiences to customers.”

Founded in 2019, the start-up offers a range of services and solutions in the car service and repair space. Its digital platform connects customers with nearby service centres, enables easy appointment booking, and provides real-time tracking of service requests. It also offers a robust claim management system for businesses and a fleet management solution to streamline operations.