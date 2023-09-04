BorgWarner to integrate STM’s SiC in power module to support Volvo Cars EVs

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor company will supply BorgWarner the latest third generation 750V silicon carbide (SiC) power MOSFETs dice for their proprietary Viper-based power module. This power module is used in BorgWarner’s traction inverter platforms for several current and future Volvo Cars electric vehicles.

Javier Varela, COO and Deputy CEO, Volvo Cars said, “This collaboration will give Volvo Cars the opportunity to further increase the attractiveness of our electrical vehicles with longer range and faster charging. It will also support us on our journey towards being fully electric by 2030 and strengthen our increased vertical integration and our control of critical components.”

Stefan Demmerle, VP of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, PowerDrive Systems said, “BorgWarner is pleased to partner with ST to supply our longstanding customer Volvo Cars with inverters for their next generation of BEV platforms.”

To fully leverage the performance of ST’s SiC MOSFET dice, BorgWarner says it collaborated closely with ST’s technical team to match their die with its Viper power switch, thereby maximising inverter performance and delivering a compact and cost-effective architecture. The collaboration between the companies provides the high-volume capability that is required by the quickly growing EV market.

Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics said, “Our collaboration with BorgWarner, a leading global automotive supplier in electrification, will enable Volvo Cars to offer their customers superior vehicle performance and range. We are committed to expanding SiC capacity and to reinforcing our SiC supply, including through vertical integration, as we ramp up volumes to support our global automotive and industrial customers in their shift to electrification and higher efficiency.”