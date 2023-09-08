Tencent launches a new ChatGPT model

At the Global Digital Ecosystem Summit in Shenzhen on September 7, 2023, Chinese technology corporation Tencent unveiled its “Hunyuan” artificial intelligence (AI) system. It is believed the new model is a multimodal large language model (LLM) similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Hunyuan is expected to mark Tencent’s entry into “foundational models,” and will be named for their development as a framework upon which associated AI APIs can run.

“Tencent’s foundation model supports a wide array of functions spanning the creation of images, copywriting, text recognition, and customer service, to name a few. These will be instrumental in key industries like finance, public services, social media, e-commerce, transportation, games, and many more” Tencent posted.

