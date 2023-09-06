scorecardresearch
Organisations express security concerns in using generative AI: Survey

About 82% of organisations use ChatGPT most frequently

Written by FE Digital Currency
Recognize is a technology investment platform

According to an official release, Recognize, a technology investment platform focused on the tech services industry, has shared a CIO survey. The Recognize CIO Survey series is believed to be a regular panel of 500 CIOs in the US. The data from this survey is expected to track spending intentions, changes in technology, product preferences, strategic priorities, and talent challenges, among others.

Recognize’s CIO survey results are expected to show that about 82% of organisations use ChatGPT most frequently. This is followed by Copy.ai at 29%, with open-source solutions close behind at 28%, as per insights from the report.

Respondents are expected to hold positive views when asked about the expected impact of AI on their organization over the next two years. It is believed that about 46% of companies mentioned that AI will lead to significant use cases that drive productivity. 24% foresee select use cases, without a major impact. A significant 22% expect a transformational impact from AI. Conversely, a small fraction of organisations, 7%, do not anticipate much impact from AI.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 18:16 IST

