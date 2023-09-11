scorecardresearch
ChatGPT witnessed a fall in user traffic rate in August: Survey

The amount of time spent on the site dropped from 8.7 minutes to about 7 minutes in August

Written by FE Digital Currency
Singapore might need to improve its crypto regulatory body: Experts

According to data from Similarweb, an analytics company, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT has seen a decrease in user traffic worldwide for the third consecutive month this August, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that in August, the desktop and mobile site traffic to OpenAI’s popular chatbot from visitors worldwide decreased by 3.2% to 1.43 billion. This is expected to be followed by a 10% drop in traffic two months prior. It is also believed that the amount of time spent on the site also dropped from 8.7 minutes to about 7 minutes in August. 

“Students seeking homework help appears to be part of the story: the percentage of younger users of the website dropped over the summer and is now starting to bounce back,”  Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, the theory is expected to be backed up by the drop in audience for the summer months of ChatGPT users in the 18–24 age range, both in the U.S. and worldwide, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 09:40 IST

