Embraer and SAAB to showcase State-of-Art defence solutions at LAAD Defense & Security 2023

Embraer, a globally recognised leader in aerospace and defence solutions of Brazil, and SAAB, a renowned defence and security technology company of Sweden are gearing up to participate in the prestigious LAAD Defense & Security 2023 event, scheduled to be held from April 11-14, 2023.

This marks Embraer’s return to LAAD after a four-year hiatus caused by the pandemic and is poised to be a remarkable platform for unveiling their latest achievements in the defence and security sectors.

A key highlight of Embraer’s participation at LAAD will be the recent attainment of the Final Type Certificate (FOC) for the C-390 Millennium multi-mission jet program, signifying its Full Operational Capability. This certification validates that the C-390 aircraft adheres to all the requirements outlined by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) and is fully equipped to perform all the missions for which it was designed. The C-390 has already gained international recognition with orders from Portugal, Hungary, and most recently, the Netherlands, solidifying its success in the global defense market.

Embraer Defense & Security, armed with its extensive portfolio of innovative products and solutions, including the C-390 Millennium and the A-29 Super Tucano light attack and training aircraft, will be showcasing its capabilities in the air, land, maritime, space, and cyber domains at LAAD. Additionally, Embraer will also unveil its radar and ground systems, featuring the cutting-edge M200 VIGILANTE radar for surveillance and early warning, along with the M20 radars for ground surveillance and the SABER M60 for low-altitude air defence applications.

Complementing Embraer’s presence at LAAD will be the participation of its group companies, Atech, Visiona Tecnologia Espacial, and Tempest Security Intelligence, which together offer a comprehensive solutions portfolio in the defence and security sectors.

SAAB of Sweden, renowned for its state-of-the-art defence and security technologies, will also be a prominent participant at LAAD. With a strong partnership with the Brazilian Armed Forces and a steadfast commitment to expanding its strategic activities in the region, SAAB will be showcasing a wide range of advanced air, land, and naval solutions during the event.

A key highlight of SAAB’s participation at LAAD is the Gripen E multi-mission fighter, designated as F-39 Gripen by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The Gripen E, symbolising the largest technology transfer program from Sweden to Brazil, has already made a significant contribution to the development of the national defence industry, with the first four fighters already in operation in the country.

SAAB will also showcase the Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) mobile anti-air defence system, renowned for its high mobility and ability to accompany mechanised and armored troops on the move, making it a valuable asset in combat situations.

In addition to these cutting-edge solutions, SAAB will also unveil its ground combat systems, such as the Carl-Gustaf M4, a portable and multifunctional weapon used for protecting troops and installations in combat, and the NLAW, an anti-tank missile system, both of which are widely deployed in NATO countries for their operations. For the naval sector, SAAB will showcase advanced solutions for maritime defence, including the Mining Countermeasure Ship (MCMV) that detects threats from underwater mines and employs unmanned autonomous vehicles for mine clearance and defusing.