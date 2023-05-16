MPL launches in Africa; expands to 4 continents

Mobile Premier League (MPL) has launched its app in Nigeria, marking its foray into the African gaming market. With the move, MPL is present on four continents: Asia, North America, Europe, and Africa.

MPL has partnered with Carry1st, a mobile gaming publisher in Africa, to launch in the continent to ensure a localized and engaging gaming experience. The partnership allows MPL to tap into Carry1st’s knowledge of the 270 million-plus African gaming market.

“As the first Indian gaming company to launch in Africa, it is a testament to our success in the PCG space and our commitment to expanding our global reach. We look forward to building a strong presence in the Nigerian gaming market and offering a world-class gaming experience to our users,” said Sai Srinivas, CEO and co-founder, MPL

As per the company, with a population of 210 million, 70% of whom are under the age of 30, Nigeria has the highest number of internet users in Africa, with a penetration rate of 51%. 23% of the population (48 million) are gamers, 95% of whom have a strong affinity towards mobile gaming. Moreover, 32% of gamers in Nigeria pay for games, with a higher revenue per install than India. The gaming market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9-10% between 2020 and 2024.

Since its inception in 2018, the gaming company has steadily expanded its global footprint. In early 2022, MPL joined hands with GameDuell, a Berlin-headquartered leader in community card and board games. Additionally, MPL has established a strong presence in the USA, where it has been operating for two years.

The MPL app offers gamers, in Nigeria and beyond, the opportunity to monetize their skills as they engage in paid competitive gaming (PCG). The form of gaming allows users to participate in low-to-high stakes skill-based gaming contests, going beyond traditional games.

