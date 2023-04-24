Havas Media Group India elevates Uday Mohan and R. Venkatasubramanian as managing directors

Havas Media Group India has announced the elevation of Uday Mohan and R. Venkatasubramanian.

As per the company, Uday Mohan, who was previously at the position of president and chief client officer, has been promoted to managing director of Havas Media India. While R. Venkatasubramanian has been elevated to the position of managing director of Havas Play in addition to his current role as president – investments at Havas Media India.

Reportedly, both Mohan and Venkatasubramanian will report to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India.

Additionally, in his new role as managing director, Mohan will be responsible for overseeing the overall operations and growth of Havas Media India, whereas R. Venkatasubramanian will be responsible for the growth of Havas Play in India in addition to driving the agency’s media investments and partnerships.

Commenting on the elevations, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India said, “At Havas, we have created a unique and integrated Village ecosystem that fosters the best talent and leaders, enabling us to deliver distinct solutions that are at par with global capabilities. Scaling up our group and promoting home grown leaders has been a natural outcome of this approach. Uday and Venkat have been two very strong pillars of this ecosystem and in their respective new roles, I see them contributing in an even larger capacity to our overall media network and the group business goals.”

Mohan has more than 20 years of experience in the media industry. He has been a contributor to the success of Havas Media India, having played a pivotal role in the agency’s growth for a period of over 15 years. However, R. Venkatasubramanian has been with Havas Media India for over a decade, combining his two stints with the agency.

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “The elevations of Uday and Venkat come at a time when Havas Media Group India is on an incredible growth trajectory, having won several new accounts and being recognized for its innovative work.”

“The agency is focused on providing its clients with innovative and effective solutions that help them achieve their business objectives, and with Uday and Venkat at the helm, we are well positioned for exciting times ahead. Huge congratulations to Uday and Venkat on their well-deserved promotions and we can’t wait to see their continued contributions to the agency’s success in their new roles,” Joshi added.

