Twitter to collab with eToro for introducing crypto rates on social media

As per reports, Twitter has introduced the price rate of Bitcoin on its social media platforms and it can be observed by using the search option, stated Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the price rates were sourced from TradingView, a charting platform, launched on April 18, 2023. Reportedly, this new display will be linked with eToro, an Israeli cryptocurrency exchange platform, where users can exchange Bitcoins. It is expected that initially, only Bitcoin price rates were available, added Cointelegraph.

“Twitter has become an important part of the retail investing community, and it’s where a lot of people go to access financial news and acquire knowledge. We think $Cashtags can play a central role in this conversation, and they are already gaining a lot of traction,” a spokesperson of eToro commented. Sources revealed that on April 13, 2023, Twitter introduced the exchange of crypto and stock trading directly in-app by collaborating with eToro, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn