Security of AI in tech needs improvement: US President Joe Biden  

Reportedly, the expected threats of AI are yet to be determined.

Going by sources, Biden emphasised the risks related to society, national security and the economy
As per reports, on Tuesday, Joe Biden, President, the United States, addressed that artificial intelligence still lacks security and the tech platforms need to make sure that their products are safe before launching them to users, stated Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Biden mentioned that AI could help to handle problems related to climate change and health. Sources revealed that Biden also emphasised the risks related to society, national security and economy. Furthermore, when asked about the expected threats of AI “It is yet to be determined. There is a possibility,” Biden added, Cointelegraph highlighted.

“Absent safeguards, we see the impact on the mental health and self-images and feelings and hopelessness, especially among young people,” Biden commented. Reportedly, he proposed the approval of non-partisan privacy laws by the U.S. Congress. It is believed that this law will limit the use of private data by tech platforms and exclude child-targeted advertisements, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 05-04-2023 at 16:54 IST

